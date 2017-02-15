Sports roundup Feb. 14

Valentines night was celebrated in the area with victories for several area sports teams.

Beginning in Brainerd, the Brainerd-Little Falls girls hockey team won its semifinal match-up with Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2-0. The Flying Warriors will now move to the finals, Friday against Roseau in Bemidji.

Three area boys basketball teams were winners. Upsala edged Wadena-Deer Creek, 75-74. Swanville beat Bertha-Hewitt, 76-59. Holdingford beat Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 58-38.

Pierz was beaten by Milaca, 83-69, Little Falls was beaten 66-42 at Albany and Royalton lost 47-42 to Foley.

Royalton won 85-61 Browerville/Eagle Valley. Three teams were beaten: Swanville lost 77-34 at Osakis, Holdingford lost 75-30 against Sauk Centre and Upsala was narrowly beaten by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 59-54.

In Section 5A wrestling at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sundberg, Royalton-Upsala was beaten 33-32 by LPGE-Browerville. Holdingford lost in a play-in to New London-Spicer, 45-30.

Lastly, the Little Falls boys hockey team was beaten 3-2 in overtime against Monticello-Annandale-Maple Lake.