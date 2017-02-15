Tip from anonymous caller results in recovery of stolen manure spreader



A manure spreader stolen from a residence in southern Benton County, Jan. 23, was recovered Feb. 9, thanks to a tip received from an anonymous caller.

The Gehl brand manure spreader had been stolen from a residence on 25th Street Northeast in Foley. A suspect vehicle in the theft was described as an older model Ford truck, possibly two-tone in color with shiny aluminum rims and lights on the mirror.

Thanks to the anonymous tip, the Benton County Sheriff’s detective was able to locate the truck, with further investigation leading to the stolen manure spreader on a farm in St. George Township.

The farm implement was returned to its owner, but the investigation remains open and active.

Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck said “This is another example of the public and law enforcement working together to keep Benton County safe.”

Anyone with additional information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org or by texting TRITIP to 274637.