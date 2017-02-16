In loving memory of Don “Donnie” Matteson, who entered into

eternal peace on Feb. 13, 2017, in Little Falls, after an epic battle with cancer.

Devoted husband and father; loving son and brother; willful warrior; Donnie is survived by his caring wife Connie of Little Falls, his children Jason (Yolonda) Matteson

of Minneapolis and Amy (Sameer) Sitaram of

Duvall, Wash., and a host of friends and family.

His memory

will be cherished and he will be missed by all.

Memorial services to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18,

at the Chapel of St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls.

May he rest in peace.