In loving memory of Don “Donnie” Matteson, who entered into
eternal peace on Feb. 13, 2017, in Little Falls, after an epic battle with cancer.
Devoted husband and father; loving son and brother; willful warrior; Donnie is survived by his caring wife Connie of Little Falls, his children Jason (Yolonda) Matteson
of Minneapolis and Amy (Sameer) Sitaram of
Duvall, Wash., and a host of friends and family.
His memory
will be cherished and he will be missed by all.
Memorial services to be held on Saturday, Feb. 18,
at the Chapel of St. Otto’s Care Center, Little Falls.
May he rest in peace.
Don “Donnie” Matteson
