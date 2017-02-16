Flyers boy hockey to be broadcast live, Tuesday, Feb. 21

Dave Girtz of Flyer Media Productions said through a series of events that aligned perfectly, the first-round Section 6A boys hockey game will be broadcast live Tuesday, Feb. 21. Starting at approximately 7:05 p.m. the Flyers versus Fergus Falls Otters game will be live streaming on LFCStv Channel 181 for Charter subscribers in the Little Falls area.

The game will also be available on TheCube direct link at http://thecube.com/e/711999 (this link has just this game on it, as well as advertisements); LFCStv Channel 181 website at http://bit.ly/LFCStvPlayer (this link has all of the weekly broadcasts playing on it); and LFCStv Channel 181 YouTube Channel at http://bit.ly/2gBUcNn (this link has the current broadcast from YouTube on it).