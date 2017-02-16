Inspire Therapy treats sleep apnea for those who find CPAP intolerable

A graphic shows where the Inspire device is placed in the body. The parts near the lungs detect when a patient is breathing and sends a signal to the electrode at the tongue. That portion of the device gives an electrical impulse to a nerve which prevents the tongue from blocking the airway.

The American Sleep Apnea Association says there are an estimated 22 million Americans with sleep apnea, a medical condition where the palate and uvula fall back against the throat and block the airway.

Out of those suffering from sleep apnea and getting treatment, 50 – 60 percent can’t tolerate CPAP machines, one of the most common and effective treatments for sleep apnea.

Inspire Medical Systems out of Minnesota, now has another solution for people who can’t tolerate CPAP.

The treatment, called Inspire Therapy, places a device like a pacemaker by a patient’s lungs and connects it to a electrode by the tongue. When the patient goes to bed at night, they turn on the device with a remote. The device waits 30 minutes for them to go to sleep and then it works.

The device detects when a patient breathes and then sends an electrical impulse to the tongue to keep it from blocking the airway.

Dr. Ron Hanson, who is based out of St. Cloud, but who also treats patients at CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, said the Inspire Therapy is for patients who can’t tolerate CPAP, not those who just don’t like it.

“It’s really for the people that are not able to wear it,” Hanson said.

These are people who put their CPAP masks on at night, but after a few hours take it off in their sleep. Hanson said these people aren’t getting any meaningful use out of CPAP.

Hanson began working with Inspire on this project in 2009, when trial runs were first being conducted at only 22 sites in Europe and the United States. Since then, he’s implanted the devices in 20 patients.

All of the patients, Hanson said, have been extremely happy with the results of the device.

“The people I have put implants in, every one of them is so happy they have it,” Hanson said.

The benefit of treating sleep apnea isn’t just getting rid of the snoring it causes. Hanson said it can worsen some heart conditions, diabetes and it can cause issues like car accidents if it is making someone suffering from it chronically fatigued.

Hanson said this device has kept people, like truck drivers, who are required to have their sleep apnea managed from losing their jobs. Letting patients get enough sleep also benefits their relationships with others, Hanson said.

The procedure to implant the device consists of a three-hour surgery. Patients are able to go home the same day. It takes about a month to let the device settle in, and once it’s turned on, it is fine tuned over the course of another month.

Hanson said one issue preventing this procedure from becoming common is that it’s a fairly complicated surgery.

“It’s fairly complex,” Hanson said. “It’s very precise and technique-sensitive to get the results.”

Hanson said it may be best to have just a few doctors, the five in Minnesota is an average number per state, who perform the surgery a lot so results aren’t diluted.

The company has been looking for surgeons with backgrounds in both sleep medicine and head/neck cancer surgeries to perform the procedure, Hanson said.

Hanson said as with most new technology, there is the barrier of getting insurance companies to give prior authorization for the process. This means it can take months for patients to be cleared for the procedure.

Still, Hanson said the data supports the procedure as having lasting results and a lot of the patients are being cleared to have the surgery done.

It is not for everyone though, Hanson said. In order to be a candidate for the procedure, a patient needs a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 32 or less and have moderate to severe sleep apnea, according to a sleep study.

If someone is interested in having the procedure done, or wants more information, they can visit Inspire’s sleep website at www.inspiresleep.com.