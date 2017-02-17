Anderson charged with violating a no contact order

Brock Alexander Anderson, 27, Little Falls, has been charged with a felony for violating a no contact order. He was also charged with a misdemeanor for driving after his license was cancelled.

On Monday, after receiving a tip from the Royalton Police Department, a deputy with the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department stopped Anderson for driving without a license as he drove through Little Falls.

An examination of Anderson’s driving record showed his license is currently cancelled.

According to the criminal complaint, a person who Anderson is forbidden from contacting, due to a Benton County domestic abuse no contact order, was found in the car.

The two are only supposed to be together during couples counseling, according to the criminal complaint.

The two were allegedly aware of the order, and Anderson was placed under arrest.

Within the past 10 years, Anderson has been convicted of domestic assault in Benton County and violating a no contact order in Sherburne County, making this charge a felony.

If convicted, Anderson faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.