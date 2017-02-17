Brock Snyder selected as state finalist for ExCEL Award

Brock Snyder

Brock Snyder of Royalton High School was picked as a Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) state finalist for the 2017 ExCEL Award. This achievement is given to the top 36 juniors from throughout the state of Minnesota. Profiles of each recipient will be aired throughout the broadcast of the winter tournaments. Snyder will be honored at halftime, March 18, at 2 p.m. during the state girls basketball tournament. MSHSL Award winners were announced announced via the League website.

ExCEL stands for Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership and is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who volunteer in their communities.

Every member school of the League was invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the ExCEL Award. Nominees must: be a junior in high school; make satisfactory progress toward graduation requirements; participate in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity; hold a leadership position(s) in their school and work voluntarily in their community.

Snyder, son of Boyd and Mary, participates in band, one act play, fall and spring plays, jazz and marching band, basketball and baseball. He is actively involved in Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society (NHS), Business Professionals of America, Spanish Club, Youth Energy Summit (YES) Club, Student Council, Class President and is on the honor roll and prom committee.

Snyder does a variety of volunteering in his community including for his church as a server and the Thanksgiving Food Drive. He also steps up for NHS and 4-H in the areas of Santa Day, Easter Egg hunt, citywide cleanup, Share-a-Meal and caring for the cemetery. He has also played trumpet at the nursing home during the Christmas season and has run errands for shut-in neighbors.