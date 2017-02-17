Core tenets of Flyer Pride will stay in place at LFCS

By STEPHEN JONES

Guest Columnist

Since I arrived at Little Falls Community Schools nearly five years ago, I have been crystal-clear in the philosophy that I would lead this district according to an ethical and moral guide that puts the focus squarely on the students who attend our schools. All children. Each and every child.

Ultimately, that is the noble charge that educators must follow to maintain integrity within the communities they serve — each child matters regardless of who that child is.

Last week, in the Morrison County Record a letter to the editor appeared that called into question items regarding accommodations the district offers to Muslim students. According to the United States Supreme Court, a school district can operate itself as long as it “does not substantially disrupt the school day.” Little Falls Community Schools offers accommodations to numerous students every day that do not substantially disrupt the school day.

LFCS promotes Flyer Pride to its students. The four tenets of Flyer Pride — respect, responsibility, positive attitude, safety — serve as the operating principles of behavior for us all. Respect for other people is the first tenet of Flyer Pride, and it lies at the core of the letter’s criticism.

In succinct fashion, let’s address the concerns as stated in the letter:

Prayer: We do not have “designated” prayer rooms in our buildings so the notion that rooms have been specially built or remodeled for this purpose is patently false. This district has not spent one single penny on prayer spaces for students. The middle school uses a number of spaces based on availability and the high school uses a classroom that is empty during that time. Each of these spaces serves multiple purposes throughout the school day.

Our students who participate in prayer have two minutes to walk from class, five minutes for their prayer time, and two minutes to walk back. My definition of “substantial disruption” is not compromised through this accommodation. There are consequences for students should the expectations laid out not be met.

Separation of church and state. Let’s be clear: There has been prayer in our school district for decades. Walk into the high school commons at lunchtime and you will see tables of students saying grace; assorted students say their own private devotions (many times before tests). Students are routinely excused from school for church-related activities, services and mission trips.

What is Wednesday night at LFCS? Church night, of course — no activities after 6 p.m., no meetings, no games (except for the occasional playoff game that is out of our control). Some of our vacations are scheduled around Christian holidays (Christmas, Easter). There is an active chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The fact is that prayer and religious accommodation have already been happening for decades at LFCS.

Students in middle school and high school physical education are changing every day for class. Girls in the Muslim faith dress modestly and keep themselves covered. They change for physical education using sweatpants instead of shorts; many will change their hijabs to a more streamlined athletic model. These students are fully participating in physical education classes.

World history. I received the following email response from an LFCHS world history teacher speaking to the concern of the teaching of Islam but not of Christianity. Here are his words: “World history classes teach students about all religions. In semester one, students learned about the beginnings of Judaism, Christianity, Hinduism and Buddhism. We have recently completed studies of Native American beliefs, as well as the belief systems of the Incas and Aztecs. Now we embark on our study of Islam. It is straight-forward, from an historical perspective, without judgment or bias.”

For me, the discussion centers around Flyer Pride and respect. Why wouldn’t we as a school district offer accommodations to students that demonstrate a respect for their culture, religion, and to them as people regardless of who they are?

I believe that teaching and modeling respect is our responsibility as we prepare young people for a world — locally, regionally, nationally — that is very different than it was 15-20 years ago. Diversity is an opportunity to learn, and at Little Falls Community Schools we will continue to embrace that opportunity.

Stephen Jones is the superintendent of the Little Falls Community Schools.