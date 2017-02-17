Dahl charged with fifth-degree felony possession of heroin

Ashley Ann Dahl, 27, Little Falls, has been charged with felony fifth degree drug possession.

On Feb. 9, the Little Falls Police Department went to a residence in Little Falls to arrest Dahl for an outstanding warrant.

An officer was invited into the residence and found Dahl on the couch, allegedly holding a syringe and needle.

According to the criminal complaint, when she was placed under arrest for the warrant, a baggie with .54 grams of heroin was found on Dahl.

If convicted, Dahl faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.