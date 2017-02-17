Gross misdemeanor charges filed- 02/19/17

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following people:

Dale Robert Richardson, 61, Independence — In connection with a Jan. 27, 2017, incident, Richardson has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation.

Richard Paul Gehlen, Jr., 49, Rice — In connection with a Jan. 29, 2017, incident, Gehlen has been charged with one count of driving after cancellation.

Micheal Allen Henry, 38, Royalton — In connection with a Feb. 1, 2017, incident, Henry has been charged with one count of uninsured vehicle – driver violation and one count of driving after revocation.

Ryan John Schuett, 48, Little Falls — In connection with a Jan. 30, 2017, incident, Schuett has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

Joshua James Wagner, 32, Pierz — In connection with a Feb. 7 incident, Wagner has been charged with one count of fourth degree assault of a peace officer and one count of obstructing legal process with force.

Tiffany Ann Plafcan, 28, Fort Ripley — In connection with a Feb. 8 incident, Plafcan has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

Dennis Vasquez, Jr., 23, Staples — In connection with a Feb. 7 incident, Vasquez has been charged with one count of third degree DWI and one count of fourth degree DWI.

If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of one year in jail and/or a $3,000 fine.

The court will set their appearance date.