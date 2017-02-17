Kottschade charged for fleeing police

Wayne Russell Kottschade, 40, Swanville, has been charged with a felony for allegedly fleeing from police in a motor vehicle.

Kottschade was also charged with violating the open bottle law and driving after his driving privileges had been revoked.

On Feb. 5, the Little Falls Police Department received a report of a vehicle traveling around 100 miles per hour and passing in no passing zones, tailgating other vehicles and passing on the right.

An officer located the vehicle as it was allegedly tailgating another vehicle on Highway 27.

The officer followed the car and the vehicle allegedly accelerated. When the officer turned on his lights and sirens, the vehicle allegedly continued driving, making quick turns without signals.

According to the criminal complaint, the vehicle came to a stop in a parking lot because it had a three-foot drop at the end of it.

The driver, identified as Kottschade, allegedly exited his vehicle and began screaming and waving his hands erratically at the officer.

According to the criminal complaint, two open beer containers, marijuana and a marijuana pipe were found in the vehicle.

According to Kottschade’s driving record, his driving privileges are currently revoked.

If convicted of the felony, Kottschade faces up to three years and a day in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.