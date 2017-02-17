Little Falls Police Department report- 02/19/17

Feb. 3 — A business on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 3 — A resident on Fifth Avenue Southeast reported a vehicle that ran over a street sign and drove away.

Feb. 3 — A business on Second Avenue Northeast reported an attempt to pass a bad check.

Feb. 4 — A resident on 18th Street Northeast reported a theft.

Feb. 6 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported the theft of a phone and debit card.

Feb. 6 — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported a fraudulent check had been cashed at a business on 18th Street Northeast.

Feb. 6 — A resident on First Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which a caller identified themselves as being from the Internal Revenue Service and threatened jail time if the resident did not send a Western Union Check to them.

Feb. 7 — A business on 22nd Avenue Northeast reported a fraudulent check incident.

Feb. 7 — A resident on First Street Southeast reported a theft.

Feb. 8 — A resident on First Street Northeast reported a theft in which they received a notice from a collection agency saying they owed $996.85.

Feb. 8 — A resident on Riverwood Drive reported a scam in which they received a computer-generated call from a bank. The message said the resident’s debit card had been cancelled. The resident did not have a debit card with the bank name left on the message.

Feb. 8 — A resident on Sixth Avenue Northeast reported a scam in which an automated system left a message saying the resident’s debit card had been cancelled. The resident called their bank and was informed it was a scam.

Feb. 8 — A resident on Second Street Northeast reported someone had stolen their cellphone.

Feb. 13 — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reported a fraudulent check had been passed at a business on 18th Street Northeast.