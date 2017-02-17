Morrison County Arrest Warrants- 02/19/17

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Jan. 31 – Feb. 14.

• Jacob Nathanial Blom, Lonsdale.

• Stephen Lee Brownie, Randall.

• William Clyde Gaskin, Little Falls.

• Daniel John Goranson, Bismark, N.D.

• Monica Kathleen Humphrey, Brainerd.

• Adam Anthony Johannes, Little Falls. • Kevin Arthur Koering, Brainerd.

• Jeffery John Kowalzek, Randall.

• Deanna Rose Meeshenow, Minneapolis.

• Kory David Pingeon, Olivia.

• Thomas Frank Steiner, Sauk Centre.