Morrison County Sheriff’s Department- 02/19/17

Feb. 3 — A resident on 160th Avenue in Little Falls reported a scam in which they received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and asked for bank account numbers and debit card numbers.

Feb. 3 — A resident on Corliss Drive in Little Falls reported a scam in which they received a call from a woman who asked questions that didn’t make any sense.

Feb. 3 — A resident on Highway 10 in Cushing reported a phone scam.

Feb. 4 — A business on Highway 10 West in Motley reported someone had damaged some property in its men’s restroom.

Feb. 4 — A business on Highway 27 in Hillman reported a gas drive-off.

Feb. 5 — A business on Meadowlark Road in Pierz reported a couple paid their bill with a $100 counterfeit bill.

Feb. 6 — A resident on First Street North in Flensburg reported a case of fraud.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Highway 27 in Hillman reported receiving two counterfeit $20 bills.

Feb. 7 — A resident on Thomas Drive in Little Falls reported a case of fraud in which a message popped up on their Facebook page stating they had a virus on their computer. The resident followed the message and wired $499.99 from their checking account to an account in Morocco to have the computer fixed. The resident claims their computer now has more viruses and found a $6,500 deposit from Morocco in their checking account. The resident was advised to contact their financial institution and to close their checking account.

Feb. 8 — A resident on 120th Avenue in Bowlus reported someone hit their mailbox damaging it.

Feb. 9 — A resident on 55th Avenue in Bowlus reported a scam in which they received a call from a bank stating the caller required the resident’s debit card number. The resident did not have an account with the bank in question.

Feb. 9 — A resident on Highway 25 in Pierz reported the theft of a black Skid Steer, valued at $2,700.

Feb. 10 — Two subjects were arrested for a burglary on 450th Street in Bowlus.

Feb. 10 — A business on Highway 25 in Buckman reported someone had damaged a statue by tearing the head off of it.

Feb. 10 — A resident on Meadowlark Road in Pierz reported the theft of a chainsaw.

Feb. 14 — A resident on 30th Street in Bowlus reported the theft of a 500 Polaris Sportsman ATV with a Country Cycle snow plow and a homemade 4-foot by 8-foot trailer.

Feb. 14 — A resident on Highway 238 in Little Falls reported a scam in which a caller posing as a deputy told the resident their grandson was in jail and needed $4,000 in bail.

Feb. 15 — A resident on 105th Avenue in Randall reported a scam in which someone called to say the resident had won a trip but needed to send money to process the win.

Feb. 15 — A resident on First Avenue Southeast in Little Falls reported a scam in which they received a piece of mail with a phone number on it. The resident called the number which was for a back brace. The resident was unsure if they gave out their Social Security Number to the people on the phone.

Feb. 15 — A resident on 203rd Street in Pierz reported a phone scam.

Feb. 15 — A resident on 30th Avenue in Swanville reported a phone scam in which it attempted to get a recording of the resident’s voice saying “yes.”