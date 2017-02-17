Reminder: This section reserved for all opinions

While we don’t always agree with the views expressed on these pages, a portion of these pages are reserved for the expression of all readers’ opinions.

As with many opinions, facts can be spot-on accurate, or skewed. Just pay attention to any political campaign.

What is skewed? Taking a topic, leaving a bit of information out and swinging it a bit one way or another.

Politicians aren’t the only people who do that. We all do it to some extent in our everyday lives to convince people we are correct in what we say and believe.

Opinions demonstrate that there is more than one way to view any subject. Whether we agree or not, whether an opinion makes us frustrated or angry, the Constitution affords to all of us the right to our opinions and to speak them freely.

Falsehoods, such as with numbers, or libel issues may be a little easier to spot. But that isn’t the case with a person’s opinion on what should and should not be allowed, who should be elected or appointed, and who should serve the larger community in an official or public capacity.

Readers are reminded that the opinions expressed on these pages are not necessarily those of the Morrison County Record or any of its employees. This “Editorial Comment” is viewed as the paper’s opinion. Tom West’s and Joe Nathan’s columns are their views. Letters to the editor and guest columns must include the identity of the writer.

While many facts submitted in an opinion piece are followed up on, some to an extent that a letter is rejected or the writer is asked to reword or rewrite it, it is not the paper’s place to tell a letter writer his or her opinion is wrong — that we do not agree and therefore it won’t be published.

Our goal is to be as inclusive as possible. All have a Constitutional right to their opinion.

We do require that letter writers not condemn other writers for voicing their opinions. They can disagree with the content of a letter, but cannot disparage an individual writer.

The opinions expressed can result in a larger conversation both on these pages and in the community.