Swanville water tower in need of significant repairs inside and out

An elevated water tower summary report made by KLM Engineering, Inc. revealed that the Swanville water tower is in need of significant structural modifications or repairs.

The modifications and repairs would bring the water tank into compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations, American Water Works Association (AWWA) standards and state health regulations.

“(It would) allow for better coating bonding, allow for safer access in and on the tank. The recirculation line in the inlet pipe appears to be plugged and non-functional,” KLM Engineering vice president Rodney Ellis, in his report to the Swanville City Council.

Ellis said records indicate that the Swanville water tower was constructed in 1931 by Minneapolis Steel and Machinery Company.

The last time the interior of the 60,000 gallon water tower was completely repainted and the exterior overcoated was in 1998 by Maguire Iron.

Even though the quality of water in the tank can be affected by corrosion in particular, Ellis said the repairs and modifications that are needed are related to maximizing the life expectancy of the tower.

The inspection of the interior wet coating in the tower shows it’s in poor condition with about 50 percent visible coating failures that were observed above the high water line (HWL).

About 25 percent below the HWL showed visible coating failures, as well.

“Coating failures range from pinholes to substantial areas of delaminated, deteriorated or otherwise absent coating and have exposed the steel substrate to moderate corrosion,” Ellis said.

Since the interior coating is considered unrepairable because of the age and condition of it, Ellis advised Swanville City Council to replace it in its entirety within three to five years.

“Following a reinspection to validate the coatings are at the end of their service life,” he said.

Ellis’ report said the exterior coating of the Swanville water tower is in poor overall condition “with widespread failures and underlying corrosion on both the tank proper and the tower’s lattice legs and support structure.”

Because the tank already has several layers of coating from previous repairs and the overall condition of the exterior coating is poor, the exterior is not a “candidate for either coating repairs or additional overcoating.”

Ellis recommended the exterior coating to be completely replaced.

Since it is typical with towers like the Swanville water tower to have had several overcoats, KLM anticipates “the exterior coatings include lead-based paint and the same samples taken from interior and exterior coatings be tested for total lead and chromium content to determine the appropriate pollution control measures required during reconditioning.”

Ellis recommended that ,with the current conditions of the exterior coating and the multiple repairs that are required, the city consider replacing the tower to avoid future, more costly lead paint removal problems.

However, given the size of the city of Swanville with a population of 350, it can prove to be a very costly project, one the city cannot afford without federal funding, Mayor Sandy Lange said.

Lange said the plan for now is to pay off some of the city’s current debt, since the city replaced about two-thirds of the main water lines in 2009 and about one-third of the main water lines in 2013.

Lange said she is not aware of any federal programs available to help with repairs or replacing the water tower, but it is something that will be looked into.