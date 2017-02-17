Wilczek charged with defrauding social services

Paul Anthony Wilczek, 59, Little Falls, has been charged with a felony for allegedly falsely obtaining assistance from social services by not disclosing all of his income.

According to the criminal complaint, from Jan. 1, 2015 to May 31, 2015, Wilczek received $3,716 in Medical Assistance benefits he was not eligible for.

From Jan. 1, 2015 to July 31, 2016, Wilczek allegedly received $3,686 in payments he was ineligible for.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 13, 2015, Wilczek signed a Combined Application Form and a Minnesota Health Care Program Renewal, and reported his income was $0.

From January 2015 to May 2015, Wilczek was allegedly paid $14,241.60 by an employer, according to the results of an investigation completed in December 2016, by Morrison County.

Wilczek allegedly disclosed none of that income to Morrison County Social Services in 2015.

On April 25, 2016, Wilczek allegedly reported he was making $325 a month. According to the criminal complaint, Wilczek was paid $2,700.89 that month by his employer.

Altogether, Wilczek allegedly unlawfully claimed $7,402.14 in benefits between Jan. 1, 2015 and July 31, 2016.

If convicted, Wilczek faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.