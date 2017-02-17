Youngblood faces two felony drug possession charges

Chaz Anthony Youngblood, 20, Little Falls, is facing two felony fifth degree drug possession charges in Morrison County District Court.

On Feb. 11, a Minnesota State Trooper pulled over a vehicle after information showed the registered owner’s license was suspended.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the vehicle was not the registered owner, but the trooper did smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Youngblood, a passenger in the vehicle, allegedly told the trooper he had been smoking marijuana earlier, but he had none now.

The trooper asked if he had anything illegal on him at the moment, Youngblood allegedly handed the trooper a scale with marijuana residue and a white powder residue on it.

The trooper had Youngblood step out of the vehicle and found a plastic baggie in his pocket. The baggie allegedly contained .69 grams of cocaine.

After arresting Youngblood for an outstanding fifth degree drug possession warrant, the trooper allegedly found a container with 90 grams of marijuana where Youngblood’s feet had been.

At the Morrison County Jail, Youngblood allegedly said it was cocaine in his pocket and that a friend had given it to him.

If convicted of both felonies, Youngblood faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $20,000 in fines.