Pierz FFA works to make a difference in the community

With agriculture at the heart of its program, the members of the Pierz FFA chapter continuously seeks ways to make a difference in their community.

Vice President Sam Winscher visits Pioneer Elementary School in Pierz monthly to teach first graders about agriculture.

One thing many of the members have discovered is that even though Pierz is located in a rural area, there is often a disconnect between farming and non-farming residents.

“You would think that since we are so rural in Pierz there wouldn’t be a disconnect of people knowing where their food is coming from, but there is,” said Pierz FFA adviser Pat Tax.

One of the lessons Winscher taught the first graders was how to milk a cow, where the milk goes from there and what happens to it until it reaches the grocery store. It is part of her Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project.

Hands-on activities is one way Winscher teaches the children.

“We brought in white milk and showed how we make chocolate and strawberry milk instead of them thinking it comes from a brown or a red cow,” Winscher said.

She’s showed them how to make butter, as well. The Pierz FFA chapter continuously seek ways to make a difference in the community. Pictured are members, front row (from left): Payton Hammond, JT Pawlu, Ethan Hayes, Seth Winscher, Breanna Becker, Sarah Medek, Natalie Nash and Christina Woitalla. Second row: Nick Brisk, Brandon Przybilla, Victoria Wagner, Emma Melby, Liz Kelash, Kalli Gross, Bella Philips, Sam Hayes and secretary Lacey Lanners. Back row: President Adam Kroll, Aaron Hayes, Brad Dehler, Luke Hennen, Nick Nash, Cole Debell, Sawyer Winscher, Tyler Isder, Jody Nelson, vice president Samantha Winscher and Autumn Hayes.

“There is a huge disconnect. You see the composition in the classrooms and the number of kids that come from a farm is dwindling all the time,” Tax said.

“I think in the end the students will treasure that knowledge,” Winscher said.

The FFA members address topics, such as crop farming, fertilizing, how farmers treat their animals, handle resources and more.

The chapter fundraises for various causes and people whether it is for someone in their own chapter or in another chapter. In the past theyhave fundraised funds for a young man battling cancer.

They are now in process of planning a couple of fundraisers to help the family of one of their members, Nick Brisk. His dad, Terry, died in November 2016.

President and senior Adam Kroll has been involved in FFA since he was in the eighth grade.

“My dad, Duane, always talked about it, so I decided to join. But it wasn’t until I became a secretary in ninth grade that I started taking it more seriously,” Kroll said. “Then I went to the state leadership camp for chapter leaders and got to see what FFA is all about.”

Kroll and Winscher recently visited the Staples Central Lakes College campus and completed their SAEs.

“When we were there, they judged our record keeping and our involvement in it, as well as our SAE project,” Winscher said.

Kroll also completed a state degree application and was able to obtain a state degree, which is the highest rank FFA offers, he said.

Receiving the state degree makes Kroll eligible to get an academic letter.

“I’ve been with Pierz FFA for four years and this is our first person we have to get the state degree,” Tax said.

In addition, Tax said there are four FFA star awards that are given away and Kroll has been chosen as a star candidate for Region 2. Tax is confident he will be one that will require a site visit from FFA people from Minneapolis, where Kroll would then be interviewed.

Two other FFA members, Lucas Hennen and Natalie Nash, were awarded $1,000 from the FFA for their SAEs.

“The FFA really encourages students to put some of their learning into use. That’s where the SAE aspect comes in,” Tax said.

Being a part of FFA teaches members other valuable lessons they can take with them throughout life.

Member and ninth grader Brandon Przybilla used to be afraid of public speaking, but no longer is.

“I gained confidence,” he said. “The best part about FFA is the competitions you get to do and all the people you meet.”

“You always learn new things,” Winscher said.

Though nothing comes without challenges, Pierz FFA members are not afraid to face them. They’ve learned to work with what they have and make the best out of it.

Working toward obtaining his state degree, Kroll said he had to plan a lot for some time to figure out how he could make it work. In order to obtain the state degree he had to figure out the scheduling between his agricultural and college classes.

“It was difficult to find the time to do it,” Kroll said.

Winscher said recruiting people can be difficult, since many students may believe that they have to live on a farm in order to be in the FFA.

“That is not the case,” Winscher said. “You don’t have to live on a farm to join us.”

Many times FFA members recruit other students. Other times, students may find themselves approached by Tax.

“She pretty much just walked up to me and said I was going to join,” said Secretary Lacey Lanners and laughed. “I really enjoy being in the FFA.”

“She understands a lot about farming. Since I know her parents, her mom is really cool, I knew she would be a good fit,” Tax said.

Since there have been many misconceptions about agriculture and its practices, especially from past days, Tax believes in the FFA members speaking up for themselves.

“Sometimes it seems to be that these young people are the ones who are wearing the breadth of the bad decisions that have been made in the past, so they have to learn how to advocate for themselves,” Tax said.

And that’s just what they do at the Pierz FFA.