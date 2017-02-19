NOTICE

TO THE RESIDENTS OF LANGOLA TOWNSHIP

Township Elections will be held at the Rice City Hall on March 14, 2017, from 8:00 a.m. 8:00 p.m. for 1 Supervisor for a 3-year term and 1 Treasurer for a 2-year term.

The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the election. The Annual Meeting will follow at approximately 8:15 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the election and Annual Town Meeting will be held on March 21, 2017.

Anita Seviola

Langola Township Clerk

