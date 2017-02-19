Townships – CITY OF SWANVILLE

COUNTY OF MORRISON

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF TAX

INCREMENT FINANCING DISTRICT NO. 1-7

WITHIN MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT NO. 1, AND

THE ADOPTION OF TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN RELATING THERETO

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Swanville, Morrison County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at approximately 6:45 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall in the City of Swanville, Minnesota, relating to (a) the proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-7 within Municipal Development District No. 1, and (b) the proposed adoption of the Tax Increment Financing Plan relating thereto, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.174 to 469.1794, inclusive, as amended (the Act). Copies of the Tax Increment Financing Plan for Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-7, as proposed to be adopted, will be on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

The properties proposed to be affected by Tax Increment Financing District No. 1-7 are described in the Tax Increment Financing Plan on file in the office of the City Clerk. A map of the Tax Increment Financing District is set forth below:

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their view orally or in writing.

Dated: January 3, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Julie Hollermann

City Clerk-Treasurer

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/653666-1.pdf