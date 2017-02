TO THE RESIDETNS

OF GRANITE TOWNSHIP

The Board of Audit will be Tuesday, February 21, 2017 along with the regular monthly meeting in the Town Hall at 8:30 p.m. Regular monthly meetings are normally the third Monday of each month.

Eileen Hargrave,

Clerk

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/642554-1.pdf