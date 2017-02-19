Townships – NOTICE

OF ANNUAL ELECTION OF TOWNSHIP

OFFICERS AND ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

Notice is given to the qualified voters of the Township of Roosevelt in the County of Crow Wing and State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until the 3rd Tuesday in March.

The Annual election of Town Officers polling hours will be open between the hours of 3 pm and 8 pm, at which time the voters will elect:

One Supervisor for 3-year term

One Treasurer for 2-year term

The Annual Town Meeting will commence at approximately 8:30 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.

The Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held at the following location:

Roosevelt Town Hall

22613 County Road 2

Brainerd, MN 56401

