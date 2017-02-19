Townships – NOTICE

TO RESIDENTS OF TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP

Township Elections will be held from 3:00PM to 8:00PM on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Bowlus Fire Hall. A Supervisor, 3-year term and Treasurer, 2-year term will be on the ballot. Annual meeting will follow shortly after the close of election. Contact the Clerk to add to the meeting agenda.

The regular March meeting will be moved to 8:00PM on Tuesday March 7th with the annual audit meeting to coincide.

Recycling for Township residents is available from 9-11AM on the third Saturday of each month at the township shed in Bowlus.

Clerk, Gina Salitros

320-746-

http://mcrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2017/02/654522-1.pdf