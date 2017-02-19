Volunteer of the Year: ‘Small acts of kindness make a better community’

It is her parents, Kevin and Cheryl Hoskins, that Angie Petersen of Cushing gives credit to for her heart for volunteering.

“I learned my work ethic and my joy of volunteering from them. Growing up, they were always involved in so many different organizations,” Petersen said.

Petersen was recently named “Volunteer of the Year” by the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce. Being chosen took her by surprise. It wasn’t something she expected at all.

“It’s definitely an honor,” she said.

Petersen was about 6 years old when she first started volunteering. While her mom worked at Country Manor, an assisted living and nursing home facility in Sartell, Petersen would visit with the residents.

“That’s where it all started,” she said.

Throughout the years, Petersen has, like her parents, been actively involved in several organizations. She served on the Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County Area Foundation for six years and continues to volunteer at or attend every fundraiser it holds. Angie Petersen continuously looks for opportunities to help others to try to make a difference in someone’s life. She was recently chosen as the Little Falls Area Chamber “Volunteer of the Year.”

As an active board member of the Morrison County Area Foundation, she helps organize the Cheers to Morrison County event and distributes grants to non-profit organizations in the county.

She is very active at Holy Family Parish in Belle Prairie, where she volunteers at many church events and also teaches Sunday School and serves on the Mother’s of Preschoolers Leadership Team.

One area Petersen has been instrumental in is the growth of the Junior Achievement (JA) program in Morrison County. Over the course of a year and a half, JA has grown from the ground up to teaching 1,800 students lessons on financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

Petersen serves as the secretary of the board and chair of the volunteer committee.

“Working to bring Junior Achievement to Morrison County has been a sizeable amount of work from the Board and Angie has truly stepped up to the plate,” said the nomination letter. “With 90 classrooms in five school districts with 90 volunteers in five communities, she’s done a fabulous job coordinating and organizing the efforts.”

Serving as the lead for the Little Falls Area Young Professional Group, she organizes and communicates information about gatherings and local events to the group with over 80 members. She is also quick to welcome new employees and business leaders into town, said the nomination letter.

Petersen is also an active member on the Membership Development Committee of the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce. She attends nearly every Friday morning coffee event, the Lunchtime on Locations events and has volunteered for the golf outing when she isn’t playing in the event.

“She’s one of those ‘go to’ people in the community,” said the nomination letter.

Since she is a realtor at Century 21 New Horizons in Little Falls, she also helps out many organizations with their real estate needs.

Despite her many accomplishments as a volunteer, it is not something Petersen focuses on. Instead, she continuously looks for opportunities to make a difference. It can be to help someone get an item from a higher shelf, carry groceries for another person, help an individual cross the street or simply offer a friendly smile.

“Even though you don’t get a ‘thank you’ or recognition for what you did, you still know it was the right thing to do. You hope to make a difference with the little things,” she said.

Petersen said looking for opportunities to do good is something her parents always did and continue to do today. It is a value Petersen picked up and one she and her husband, Andy, hope to instill in their children, Andrew, Ryan and Emma.

Petersen will be honored at the Little Falls Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting Thursday, at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls.