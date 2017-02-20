After 32 years, veteran teacher and coach still loves his job

Royalton teacher Randy Thielges has made a happy life teaching math, physics and chemistry for nearly 32 years while getting to coach, too. In the 30 years he has been coaching, he has missed only two seasons of 90, doing what he loves with football, boys’ basketball and baseball.

Randy Thielges can count on one hand the number of seasons he has not coached during his nearly 32 years at Royalton Middle School and High School. Life is indeed good.

“I love math and science and I love coaching,” Thielges said. “The jobs just opened up.”

With three coaching seasons each school year – fall, winter and spring – that adds up to about 88 seasons coaching. So far.

Thielges grew up in Walnut Grove (think “Laura Ingalls Wilder”) and earned his bachelor’s degree in math education with a physics minor at Minnesota State University — Moorhead. His first teaching job was in Newtown, N.D., an hour from Montana and an hour from Canada. After two years there, he decided it was time to move closer to home. A math and physics teaching job opened up in Royalton and in 1985, Thielges began his tenure here.

At that time, enrollment in grades 7-12 was about 360-380 students. Now, there are about 500-525 students in grades 7-12. There have been two additions to the high school campus since Thielges first walked in the door.

The die was cast for his choice of profession when Thielges was in ninth grade. He was on the football team and was pretty good at math. His coach was the algebra teacher. When a classmate was struggling, the teacher told Thielges, “Take care of this guy.”

Seeing what a difference it made for his classmate hooked Thielges on teaching.

“I knew I could teach and I could coach and I could be pretty happy,” he said.

He did not coach during his first two years in Royalton, but when a spot opened up with the boys’ basketball team, he took it and never looked back.

Thielges and a couple of other teachers combined their efforts and put together a junior high baseball team, volunteering their time at first. Not too long after that, Thielges began coaching football too. He has coached all three sports for nearly all of his years in Royalton, moving from assistant to head coach or vice versa, as circumstances changed.

“The varsity baseball team practices in the gym,” Thielges said. “I love practicing outside, so I started coaching the junior high team.”

The only break in coaching during 30 years was two seasons he took off from coaching football.

When the head football coach position first opened up, Thielges found that he needed a coaching degree. He also needed to upgrade his physics minor to a major. For several summers, he took classes around the state wherever upper-level courses were offered – from Bemidji State to Carlton College to St. Cloud State University. With a physical science major, he could teach not only physics but chemistry as well.

As a coach, Thielges always “pulled for ‘that kid’ who maybe didn’t have the most ability but gave the games their all,” he said. “They are the hard workers who keep grinding away at it to do what they can to help the team.”

“Randy has always been a team guy. He constantly works on behalf of students, volunteers to help out whenever he can and takes on new and challenging assignments that are out of his comfort zone,” said Royalton Secondary Principal Joel Swenson. “We asked him to teach chemistry, we asked him to become trained in Project Lead the Way, and he did.”

“Randy is viewed by our students and alumni as one of the best teachers they had in the classroom,” Swenson said. “I have had college students report that Mr. Thielges helped them a great deal preparing for college classes. The staff at Royalton look up to him and have a deep appreciation for the way Randy has conducted himself as a teacher for 30 years. He is a great person to have on staff.”

While football is Thielges’ favorite sport to play, he doesn’t really have a favorite as a coach.

“I like them all – each is unique,” he said with a smile.