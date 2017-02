At the annual ice fishing derby at Holy Family Parish on Bulldog Lake in Hillman, contests not only included catching fish, but sawing logs as well. After the ice fishing was done, attendees crammed into the event center next to the church for food, raffles and watching teams of two try to saw a log as fast as possible, without using a chainsaw. The winners of the 9-14 age group, Alaina Whittenton, left, and Lili Harting cut through the log behind them in 37 seconds.