Evelyn Pendergast (Wenner)

Evelyn was born Dec. 12, 1927, in Royalton. Evelyn was the 2nd born child of Leo T. and Gladys Wenner. The family continued to grow and she had 11 siblings. She finished school in Royalton, moved to Little Falls, to work at Munsingwear. She made frienships that lasted her lifetime. Upon leaving her work here she moved on to St. Paul. While working there she met Stanley Pedergast and married May 23rd, 1970. From that union they welcomed daughter Kristi. Sadly Stanley passed away in Feb. of 1978. Evelyn continued to work and raise their daughter. Upon retirement she faithfully volunteered at Lyngblomsten Care Center in St. Paul.

Evelyn passed away Feb. 14, 2017, at the age of 89 years.

She was preceded in death by parents, Leo T. and Gladys Wenner; husband Stanley Pendergast; brothers, Norbert, David and Philip and sister, Ruth.

Survived by daughter, Kristi Pendergast; sisters, Gertrude Leger, Frances Graham and Marie Brown; brothers, Leo, Donald, Jim and Bob Wenner; many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was a kind, gentle lady who will be missed very much.

Services were held Feb. 24.