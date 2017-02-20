Friends rally support for Allie LaSart, college student who lost both ovaries to cancer

A rally for Alyssa LaSart, a Hillman native who had surgery to remove both of her ovaries, due to cancer. LaSart is a student at the University of Minnesota – Crookston.

Most college-aged young women do not have to make life-altering decisions about their future families, but those choices have had to be faced by Hillman native Allie LaSart, a student at the University of Minnesota-Crookston (UMC).

Her health took a startling turn in September 2015, when a malignant tumor was removed with her right ovary, where it was attached. A football-sized cyst on her left ovary was also removed. Her follow-up tests were fine until December 2016. Then doctors delivered even worse news, that there was a huge mass on the left ovary which meant it would now need to be removed too.

“I can only imagine how devastating it would be to have to make such life-changing decisions at our age,” said Paige Clark, LaSart’s friend and coworker in Crookston.

LaSart was not sure at first, what she could or would do in the situation.

“At first she thought it was way too expensive, but for me, already having my children, I told her how important it would be to have that option; once she’s ready to have children, she has that option available to her now,” said Debbie Ramberg, LaSart’s manager at the food court location where she works on the UMC campus.

Rather than face a future without children, LaSart opted to have hormone therapy to have eggs harvested and frozen prior to her surgery. However, the cost would not be covered by her insurance.

Friends went into action immediately. A GoFundMe campaign was set up in early January. The first of several local fundraisers was planned for February at UMC.

“UMC staff and students have rallied around Alyssa in the form of donations, fundraisers and support,” Clark said. “A Valentine’s Day cookie sale by Sodexo and the UMC boxing club raised funds for Alyssa, 100 percent of which went to help her pay for harvesting her eggs.”

That fundraiser was spearheaded by Ramberg.

“We sold about 75 plates of three heart-shaped cookies,” Ramberg said. “We’d like to get the community more involved with future fundraisers.”

T-shirts are available with the ovarian cancer ribbon on them and the slogan “Rally for Allie.” Those interested in making a $10 donation for a shirt can call (218) 281-8541 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and ask for Debbie.

LaSart’s friends are planning a silent auction to be held in March. They are also pinning down details for a HotStuff pizza fundraiser to be held around Easter.

“We hope that we can extend that out to all of Crookston, Fisher, East Grand Forks and Grand Forks,” Clark said. “It will be our biggest fundraiser. One pizza fundraiser we heard about sold 500 pizzas in just a few hours.”

Due to the pressing need to remove the tumor, LaSart could not wait until fundraising was done to proceed with the egg harvesting, so a family member was able to loan her the funds needed. The egg harvesting was accomplished in early February, with nine eggs retrieved. Four of them proved to be viable and are frozen and waiting for the future.

The surgery to remove the mass and remaining ovary was performed Thursday, Feb. 16.

While attending Onamia High School, LeSart was part of the Post-Secondary Education Opportunity and accrued college credits at the same time she finished high school. As a college sophomore now, she is already interviewing for veterinary programs, set to begin in the fall. She is facing school loans in addition to the cost of harvesting her eggs.

“We’ll continue to do fundraising through the end of the school year,” Ramberg said.

Any funds raised beyond what is needed to pay back the loan will go toward LaSart’s living expenses, since she will be unable to work for six weeks after the tumor surgery.

LaSart’s GoFundMe page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/alys sas-fertility-fund.

“Alyssa is a good person and she deserves a chance at living the brightest, fullest future as possible, despite the odds she has faced,” Clark said.