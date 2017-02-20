Love blossomed during road trip for lifelong friends from Motley

Travelling back to Minnesota, somewhere near Chicago, Ill. Lydia Goodwater, 90, of Motley suddenly teared up.

“I was just overwhelmed from missing my family,” she said.

Behind the wheel sat Cliff Goodwater, 90. At that time, the two were only friends. After both their spouses died, they started to visit people they both knew, which sometimes meant a longer road trip.

“When she started tearing up, I reached over and held her hand to comfort her. It was from that moment on I had a feeling there might be something more,” Cliff said.

Both Cliff and Lydia grew up in Motley. He lived on a farm about half a mile south of the city. She lived within city limits. Their families were friends, so it wasn’t unusual for the two to visit each other.

When it got darker outside in the evenings, the children often played near Lydia’s house since her street had a street light.

Both went to Motley School. Back then it was a consolidated school with classes from first grade to 12th grade.

“They had two classes to a room until you got into ninth grade. Grades 10-12 were held in a big assembly,” Cliff said.

When Cliff was 12, his dad had a bad stroke and as a result, lost most of his eyesight. Since Cliff was the oldest, the responsibility to take care of the farm and the animals fell on him.

He would get up at 5 a.m., milk the cows, feed all the animals and complete other chores that needed to get done. Then he’d go to school.

When he returned from school, pretty much the same regimen followed. Many times he worked until 10 or 11 p.m. or until everything got done.

“Back then we didn’t use tractors either. We used work horses,” he said.

Because he operated the farm, Cliff said he was often absent from school. It was more common for him to be gone in the spring when it was time to plant and in the fall when it was harvest time. Growing up together, neither Lydia, left, or Cliff Goodwater anticipated they would one day be married. It wasn’t until Cliff reached over and held her hand to comfort her during one of their road trips that he had the feeling that there might be something more between them.

“I’m surprised they even let me graduate. I don’t know how I passed school,” he said.

Besides taking over the operation of the farm, Cliff had to grow up fast in other areas, as well. When his 11-year-old sister, Molly, died in 1941 of leukemia, Cliff, who was 14 at the time, had to notify everyone of her death and coordinate her funeral.

Eventually, as time passed by, both Cliff and Lydia went their separate ways, but remained in contact.

She was 19 when she married Vernon, a man from Litchfield. The two had a daughter, Nan, and were married for 46 years until he passed away in 1992.

Cliff married Carmen and had three children, Lynn, Kathleen and Richard. But after 31 years of marriage, the two decided to go their separate ways and divorced. It was also during this time, while World War II was raging, that he served in the U.S. Army Infantry from 1944-46 and was stationed in the Philippines.

After the divorce, Cliff eventually remarried. He and Grace were married for about 20 years until she passed away in 2000 after battling bone cancer.

Growing up, one of Cliff’s best friends was Lydia’s brother, David Pribbenow. For several years, Pribbenow who had moved to Fayetteville, N.C., had consistently asked Cliff to come visit him. But since he was taking care of Grace, Cliff was unable.

“When David found out about a year later that Grace had passed, he told me I no longer had an excuse not to come,” Cliff said.

Since Cliff didn’t wanted to drive alone, David suggested he bring Lydia.

“I called and asked her. She was ready to go and wondered when we were leaving,” he said.

The 1,200 mile road trip soon led to other road trips and the two spending a lot of time together.

By August 2001, both Cliff and Lydia realized they loved each other more than just friends. There was no extravagant proposal, but a simple agreement between the two that getting married was simply the next step.

“Why waste time?” Cliff said.

The wedding was held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Motley, Sept. 8, 2001. He was dressed in a blue striped suit and Lydia wore a floor- length white, lacy wedding dress.

Cliff’s son, Richard, was his best man and Lydia’s daughter, Nan, was her maid of honor.

Both Cliff and Lydia stress the importance of treating each other with utmost respect and honesty. Equally important is choosing to talk things out instead of arguing with each other, Lydia said.

“We’ve never had a harsh argument in the 15 years we’ve been married, because we communicate,” she said.

Enjoying the journey of life together, both said they treasure the openness they have in their relationship.

“You see the whole person and you share more that way. It makes the journey more fun,” Cliff said.