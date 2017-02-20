Loving husband, father and grandfather

Rev. Marvin L. Ediger, 85, passed away on February 7, 2017. He was born in Bradshaw, NE and attended Tabor College (Hillsboro, KS) where he met his wife of 53 years, Margery. Rev. Ediger served churches in both Kansas (1957-1971) and Minnesota (Little Falls 1971-86, Maple Grove 1986-95) before his retirement in 1995. He was an avid gardener and bird-watcher. He was preceded in death by Margery, who passed away in 2007 and two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his brother, Harold, son, Marwood, daughter, Marcelynn, and grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob and Emily. A memorial service at Union Church (Elk River) is planned for April 1st at 2pm. Memorials preferred to either Union UCC or Pilgrim Point Camp.