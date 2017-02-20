Minnesota’s Secretary of State tours state to hear challenges

Little Falls Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Deb Boelz, left, talked with Minnesota’s Secretary of State Steve Simon during his visit to Little Falls, Feb. 10.

As part of his whirlwind tour of all 87 Minnesota counties, Secretary of State Steve Simon visited the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce Feb. 10, to discuss some of his department’s new programs and how they’ll affect Morrison County.

At the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce, Simon, Chamber President and CEO Deborah Boelz, Morrison County Commissioner Mike LeMieur, Little Falls City Administrator Jon Radermacher and CHI St. Gabriel’s President Lee Boyles discussed the new plans.

Among them was a report done by St. Cloud State for the department that gives quarterly assessments of various Minnesota regions.

The reports give data on everything from unemployment rates to the number of businesses opened.

Radermacher said he found the report valuable, but would like to see more regions created to narrow down the areas being reported on.

Currently, Morrison County is in the same region as Fargo-Moorhead, the Northwest Region, which Radermacher said skews the report.

Simon said he agreed with that, and hoped to see that happen once there has been a couple of years of reports completed.

“I’d love to see us over time, maybe once we’ve got another year or two under our belt, to see if we can get more granular,” Simon said.

For right now, they’ve used regions in reports from across the state.

Radermacher recommended using the Regional Development Authority map to draw out regions in the future.

Another new program from the Secretary of State’s office has been a voluntary survey known as the Minnesota Business Snapshot, which gives businesses five questions when they open or renew to tell people what they are.

Among the questions are the general size of a business, if they are owned by a specific group, like veterans or minorities and if they are a full-time business or a part-time business for the owner.

Simon said this helps businesses, cities and organizations like the Chamber by giving a snapshot of what businesses are in the area.

For businesses, it lets people know about what they are. Simon said there are people who will choose veteran-owned businesses if everything else is comparable to a non-veteran owned business.

Simon said there have been a lot of businesses who have chosen to answer the questions.

Overall, Simon said the biggest aim in his job is to make things easier for businesses.

Among the steps his department has taken is to cut down the number of steps it takes to form a Limited Liability Company, Simon said.

He said the 87 county tour allows him to see the challenges and stories of people across the state.

“It didn’t take me long to figure out after being sworn in that you can’t do this job well by just sitting in a bubble in St. Paul,” Simon said.