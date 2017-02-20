Traffic stop leads to seizure of three pounds of suspected marijuana and arrest of Baxter man

During a traffic stop north of Little Falls, a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy found about three pounds of suspected marijuana in the vehicle and arrested an 18-year-old Baxter man.

When the deputy made the stop Feb. 16, at about 10:49 p.m., near the Highway 10/Highway 371 split north of Little Falls, he allegedly smelled an odor of marijuana while speaking to the occupants and conducted a search.

The driver, Roger Patrick Hegarty of Baxter, allegedly admitted to purchasing the suspected marijuana for $6,000. Also in the vehicle with Hegarty was a 17-year-old female from Brainerd.

Hegarty is being held in the Morrison County Jail, pending formal charges for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

“This is a case where the deputy utilized his drug interdiction training and took thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal narcotic drugs off the streets of Morrison County,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.