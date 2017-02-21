Martha Gosiak, age 89, of Swan River Township, Morrison County, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Greg Mastey officiating. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday evening and from 9:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. A Parish Prayers will be said at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the church.

Martha Gertrude Psick was born April 7, 1927, in Swan River Township, Morrison County, to the late Alex and Sophie (Rudolph) Psick. She attended rural country school in Swan River Township. Martha worked at Munsingwear in Little Falls and Armor Meat Packing in St. Paul as a young women. Martha was united in marriage to Ambrose Gosiak on June 13, 1945. The couple made their home on the family farm north of Bowlus in Swan River Township. Martha was a full time homemaker, mother, farmer and gardener. She enjoyed summer and winter fishing with her daughters. She loved gardening and sitting around a campfire with family and friends. She was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, Rosary Sodality and the Bowlus American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward Gosiak of Little Falls, David (Jackie) Gosiak of Browerville, Jeanne (Dennis) Barthel of Luxemburg, Ruth (Rob) Dresow of Menahga, Nancy (Chad) Dresow of Clearlake, Mary (Glen) Fedor of Holdingford, Donna (Ralph) Fedor of Holdingford, Sandy (Kevin) Kraemer of Freeport, Wanda (Craig) Melgard of Royalton and Rebecca (Arnie) Schneider of Royalton; sons-in-law, Duane Kloss of Rice, Leonard Herman of Little Falls and Dan Klisch of Clearlake; 60 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded death by her husband Ambrose; children, Joseph Gosiak, Donald Gosiak, Roy Gosiak, Ambrose Jr., Diane Czech, Jane Klisch, Judy Herman and Barbara Kloss; granddaughter, Miranda Gosiak; daughter-in-law, Barbara Gosiak; siblings, Frank Psick, George Psick, Ben Psick, Leonard Psick and Clara Lingert.

Memorials are preferred to the family of Martha Gosiak.

