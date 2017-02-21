Motley City Council appoints Jace Carlson to fill seat

A new member of the Motley City Council was sworn in Monday. Pictured are (from left): City Clerk-Treasurer Lacy Smieja as she swears Jace Carlson into office, while members of the Council, including Nate Douglas watch. Carlson was appointed to fill Mayor Al Yoder’s seat on the Council following his election in November, 2016.

There are once again four city council members and the mayor sitting on the Motley City Council, following the Council’s meeting, Monday.

At that meeting, the Council unanimously approved appointing Jace Carlson, a volunteer firefighter with the Motley Fire Department, to fill the Council seat vacated by Al Yoder when he was elected as Mayor.

“I’m excited,” Carlson said. “I’m glad I got it.”

Including Carlson, four people put their names in for consideration.

Former Councilman Pat O’Reagan cited his experience as a member of the Council and said that his training from organizations like the League of Minnesota Cities made him qualified for the job.

Another former Council Member, Rob Sampson, also sent in a letter asking to be considered for the job. He wrote that he would put what was best for the city before his own feelings.

Finally, Robert Follis, a candidate in the 2016 Motley City Council election, said that because he had run last year and received 77 votes, the Council should appoint him to fill Yoder’s seat.

In the end, the Council chose Carlson, with Councilman Stephen Johnson nominating Carlson.

Johnson said it would be good to have new ideas and a new perspective on the Council.

Mayor Al Yoder said all of the candidates would have been good for the Council, but in the end they had to choose one.

Carlson said he hoped to make Motley a great place as a council member.

“I just like to be involved in the community and I want to make it as good as possible,” Carlson said.

In the future, he said he would like to see more community events in town.

Motley City Council Briefs

In other business Monday, the Motley City Council:

Approved allowing City Clerk/Treasurer Lacy Smieja to spend up to $897.95 for two chairs for the Administration Department at City Hall;

Approved vacating an alley between Lots 1-6 and 7-12 in the Lawrence Addition of Motley. The alley is next to the new Dollar General Store which provided a utility easement to the city and a letter of credit to ensure a water valve is installed before July 1;

Approved a tobacco license for Dollar General;

Approved a permit for St. Michael’s Catholic Church to hold bingo on April 9;

Denied a request from Diana Eisel to waive utility penalties incurred by her business, the Motley Motel, from June to September 2016;

Updated the city’s burning regulations to say they were to follow Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources’ rules, with the exception that burning leaves inside city limits is still prohibited;

Renewed the city’s membership in the Minnesota Police Chief’s Association for 2017;

Renewed the city’s membership in the Minnesota Fire Chief’s Association for 2017;

Approved spending $150 for the recertification of six firefighters; and

Approved a mutual aid agreement with Todd and Wadena counties for fire assistance.

The next meeting of the Motley City Council is Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Motley City Hall.