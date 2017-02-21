Vivian Marthaler, 89- year-old resident of Lincoln, Neb., formerly of Little Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, at her son's home in Lincoln.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, with Father Joseph Herzing officiating. The burial was held at Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls.

Vivian Louise Kraemer was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Meire Grove, to the late John and Frances (Deters) Kraemer. She attended school in the West Union area through the eighth grade. Vivian moved to Osakis, in 1949. She was united in marriage to Carl Marthaler, Oct. 17, 1949, at Saint Alexis Church in West Union. The couple moved to Little Falls, in 1954, where Vivian worked for J.C. Penney until the store closed in 1991. Carl died on Feb. 9, 1991. Vivian retired in 1991 and was an active volunteer in her community. She volunteered at St. Otto’s Care Center, St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Saint Frances Convent, the Clothes Review and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She also volunteered preparing and serving funeral lunches at St. Mary’s Church as well. Vivian enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking, crocheting and gardening.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Doug (Eike) Marthaler of Lincoln, Neb., and Allen (Marianne) Marthaler of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Jayne Marthaler; grandchildren, Ryan, Sara and David; step-grandchildren, Debbie, Rachel, Alyssa and Samantha; brother, Ray (Joan) Kraemer; sisters, May Jane Kane and Betty Sand; sisters-in-law, Viola Kraemer and Carol Kraemer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl Marthaler on Feb. 9, 1991; son, Robert Marthaler on Nov. 23, 2010; brothers, Frank, John and Jerome Kraemer; brothers-in-law, Jim Kane and Ervin Sand; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Kraemer.

