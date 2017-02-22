Area sports roundup Feb. 21

A 4-3 double overtime loss to Fergus Falls in boys hockey highlighted a busy night in area sports. The Section 6A quarterfinal loss for the Little Falls Flyers ended their season.

In boys basketball Pierz topped rival Paynesville 65-55. Despite 27 points from Jorgan Kiley, Upsala was beat by Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 67-53. Swanville fell 74-56 to Osakis, and Royalton lost 67-39 to Browerville.

In girls basketball, Roaylton was the lone area winner with a 56-42 win over Isle. Pierz fell 71-32 against Eden Valley-Watkins. Little Falls hosted Zimmerman, and lost 73-36 to the Thunder. Lastly, Upsala got beat 57-46 to Verndale. Lastly, Holdingford lost 44-41 to Kimball.