Girl on horseback injured in accident with vehicle

A 17-year-old from Royalton was thrown from her horse and injured when she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday, Feb. 21, about 5:30 p.m. on 250th Avenue, south of Nature Road in Buckman Township, east of Royalton.

Kylee Latterell, 17, of Royalton and her friend were riding their horses northbound along the eastside of 250th Avenue. Gene Hyatt, 33, of Pierz, was driving his vehicle north on 250th Avenue, just south of Nature Road when he came upon the rider and struck the horse ridden by Latterell. Latterell was thrown from the horse and injured. She was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital.

The horse is in fair condition, suffering cuts to its legs.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pierz Police Department, the Royalton Police Department, MLMB First Responders and Gold Cross Ambulance.