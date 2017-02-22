Randall City Council accepts the 2016 city audit

The city of Randall received the results of its audit for 2016 by Schlenner Wenner and Co. and the results are good, according to the firm.

At Wednesday’s Council meeting, Jon Archer of Schlenner Wenner and Co. said the city was meeting all of its requirements according to state law.

Archer said while there was around $111,000 more in the intergovernmental portion of the city’s budget, both for expenditures and revenue, around $109,000 was money that the state gave for fire relief.

While the city just sends the money to the Fire Department and doesn’t record it as an expense in the general fund, the audit does, Archer said.

“It pretty much washes out,” Archer said.

The city still spent more than what it planned in 2016, the fund balance decreased by $43,000, going to $98,000.

Archer said the enterprise funds, such as water and sewer and electric, are looked at like a business, with a focus on how much money it takes in compared to its expenses.

“In these funds, it’s almost like a business. We have a focus on profit, gross profit that sort of thing,” Archer said.

Last year, the water fund made $162,000, close to what the city brought in.

Operating expenses increased to $236,000.

Councilman Rick Turner asked why there had been an such an increase in what was spent. City Manager Matt Panzke said it was because of the water treatment plant project.

Despite having an operating loss of about $74,000, tax levy money and a transfer from the electric and gas fund of about $69,000 brought the fund up by $9,000 to $171,000.

Panzke said he may talk with the firm about whether or not the city should bond for the project to repay the electric and gas funds.

The firm also critiques the city’s work in providing oversight for bills.

Archer said despite having little in the way of accounting staff, things the Council does like approving the bills at each meeting is good.

“It’s just having a second set of eyes on things,” Archer said.

In the end, the firm recommended the city split water and sewer into two different funds to better see how both programs are doing, and to see how much funding should be allocated to each.

The Council unanimously approved the audit as presented.

Randall City Council Briefs

In other business Wednesday, the Randall City Council:

• Approved a one-day liquor license for the Randall Cushing Area Lions’ meeting at the Rail-Line Grill on March 20;

• Set the city’s Cleanup Day for May 13;

• Approved a permit for the Randall VFW to take down the fence between the VFW and Bermel’s Shoe, and replace it with a cement wall. A monument by the water tower will be moved to between the two buildings; and

• Extended a building permit for Harry Miller and Ruth Loberg through August.

The next meeting of the Randall City Council is Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. in the Randall Fire Hall’s meeting room.