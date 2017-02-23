Donald Wensmann, age 90, of Elmdale, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the St. Cloud VA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Theis. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. and from 10a.m.- 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Elmdale. A Parish Prayer will be said at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Knights of Columbus Office of The Dead at 7 p.m. The Military Rites will be conducted by the Bowlus American Legion Post # 642.

Donald Anthony Wensmann was born on May 11, 1926, in Melrose to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Kolb) Wensmann. He served his country during the Korean War from May 15, 1951, until his honorable discharge on April 24, 1953. He was an engineer in the military. Donald returned to home and was united in marriage to the love of his life, Rita Zierden. The couple made their home in rural Elmdale, where they farmed and raised their family for over 49 years. Rita died on March 1, 2002, and Donald continued living on the family farm. Donald’s family will remember him for his big heart, strong hand and a special love for his family. He enjoyed dancing, cutting wood, playing cards especially 500 and cribbage. Donald was a faithful member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, Bowlus American Legion Post #642 and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include, seven sons, Kenneth (Debbie) of Bowlus, Jim (Julie) of Bowlus, Greg (Renee) of Upsala, Brian (Lisa) of Bowlus, Marvin (Shirley) of Upsala, Joel (Laura) of Sartell and Scott (Jen) of Upsala; six daughters, Diane (Ken) Roske of Freeport, Cynthia (Donald) Wensmann of St. Cloud, Brenda (Ken) Yorek of Little Falls, Sandra (Tom) Herdering of Freeport, Wanda (Barry) Rathbun of St. Cloud and Jessica (Gary) Rieder of Clearwater; daughter-in-law, Joy (Mark) Petroske of Becker; siblings, Marian (Bernie) Brisk of Pierz, Dorothy Roering of Melrose and Adolph (Mildred) Wensmann of Melrose; 50 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Wensmann on March 1, 2002; children, infant son, Joseph Wensmann, Mark Wensmann, Doris Landowski and Wayne Wensmann; three grandsons and two great-grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Winkels, Marcella Bueckers, Rosemary Steffens, Jerome Wensmann, Herbert Wensmann, Veronica Smude and Leroy Wensmann.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice in memory of Donald Wensmann.

The arrangements for Donald are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

