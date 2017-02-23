Gerald Fuchs, 81-year-old resident of Bowlus, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at the St. Cloud VA.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Parish Prayers at 7 p.m. The burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery North of Little Falls.

Gerald Donald Fuchs was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Lynden, to the late Joseph and Carolyn (Lens) Fuchs. Gerald enlisted into the United States Army from May 19, 1954 until March 7, 1956. Gerald was united in marriage to Linda Unterburger on Dec. 6, 1971, in Milbank, S.D. The couple lived in Jacobs Prairie before moving to Bowlus where they made their home on their family farm for several years. Gerald had a passion for farming and could often be found watching his steers. He enjoyed football and baseball, and he rooted for his favorite teams the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. He also enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory are Gerald’s loving wife, Linda; children, Lori (Andy) McNeal of North Pole, Alaska, Lois Fuchs of Little Falls, Larry (Pam) Fuchs of Royalton, Kenneth Huckenpoehler of Richmond, Amy (Brian) Resseman of Remmington, Va., Joe (Jessie) Fuchs of Royalton, Jerry Jr. (Widi) Fuchs of Culpepper, Va., Jeff (Sara Wippler) Fuchs of Holdingford, Amanda (Marc) Ahles of Little Falls, Jennifer (Kasey Craig) Fuchs of Alexandria and Jeremy (Elizabeth) Fuchs of Bowlus; siblings, Vernon (Nancy Maynard) Fuchs of Holdingford, Mary Ann Thompson of Moundsview, Lorraine Klaverkamp of St. Augusta and Annabell Crosby of Hollister, Calif. and Viola Plante of Isle; 27 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Gerald was preceded in death by his siblings, Marlene Lehnen, Luella Storkamp, Duane Fuchs, and Rosemary Lingensjo.

