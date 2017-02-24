Baxter man charged with fifth degree drug possession

Roger Patrick Hegarty, 18, Baxter has been charged with felony fifth degree drug possession in Morrison County District Court.

On Feb. 16, a Morrison County Sheriff’s deputy observed Hegarty’s vehicle allegedly crossing over the fog lines on Highway 10 multiple times.

When Hegarty’s vehicle was stopped, he told the deputy he had spent the day in the Twin Cities.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy noticed the smell of marijuana in the car and Hegarty allegedly said he had smoked it two weeks ago and the odor may still be on his shirt.

When the deputy searched the vehicle, he located a backpack and a small safe.

Between the two, there was allegedly three pounds of marijuana found.

Hegarty allegedly said he purchased the marijuana for $6,000.

If convicted, Hegarty faces up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.