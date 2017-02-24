DeRosier given stay on felony drug possession charge

Fredrick Dean DeRosier, 55, Little Falls, was given a stay of adjudication Feb. 15, on a felony fifth degree drug possession charge in Morrison County District Court.

On Nov. 7, 2016, a Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy was called to assist with looking for suspicious activity in the Belle Prairie area of Little Falls.

The deputy stopped a vehicle driven by DeRosier, who had driven onto Riverview Drive from the grass behind a building at high speeds.

The deputy noticed DeRosier’s license was suspended, and he was sweating, fidgety and had pin pointed pupils.

DeRosier allowed the deputy to search him and .8 grams of methamphetamine was found on DeRosier’s person.

During a search of the vehicle, .7 grams of meth was found in the center console.

DeRosier was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for six days served. He is eligible for work release and the Sentence to Serve program.

DeRosier was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation and was fined $300.