Little Falls Council calls for new public hearing on Charter Cable TV franchise agreement

It’s been at least two years since the public was given a chance to speak at a public hearing on the cable TV franchise renewal agreement with Charter Communications. Now, both the Board overseeing cable TV in the area, and the Little Falls City Council feel there should be another one.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved a recommendation from the Cable TV Review Board calling for a public hearing on the renewal for the Council’s next meeting, Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.

A public notice regarding this meeting was published in the Feb. 19 and also in this issue of the Record, in the public notices section.

City Administrator Jon Radermacher said the public hearing was requested by a resident at a Cable TV Review Board meeting and given that it’s been two years and no renewal, more public input may be helpful to the city.

“It may be useful for us to hold another public hearing, to see if there are any differences in information we can gather on this franchise renewal,” Radermacher said.

The city is stuck between a rock and a hard place, he said, because even if the city could force Charter out, which he said it might not be able to because it’s following the original terms in the agreement, there is no other service to replace it with.

Radermacher said the city isn’t the entity slowing down the process.

“It’s not that things haven’t been happening because we haven’t been doing anything. A lot of it is happening on Charter’s end,” Radermacher said.

Council Member Raquel Lundberg questioned how widely cable television was used in town, with other methods of watching programs becoming more popular.

“Cable is kind of becoming a thing of the past, isn’t it? I know a lot of people who don’t even watch TV,” Lundberg said.

Radermacher said while it was hard to say who was using television, subscription numbers with Charter have remained steady over the last couple of years.

The Council approved the measure unanimously.