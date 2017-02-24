Moorhead man convicted of receiving stolen property

Zachary Michle Bennett, 23, Moorhead, was convicted in Morrison County District Court Feb. 14, of a felony charge for receiving stolen property.

Two other felony charges, possessing ammo or a firearm while convicted of a felony and escape from custody, were dismissed.

On Nov. 10, 2015, the Todd County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with a report of a burglary at a residence in which firearms, ammunition and electronics were stolen.

On the same day, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department received a call of suspicious activity at a business in Motley. An officer responded to the call and made contact with two individuals standing by a pickup truck, one of whom was identified as Bennett.

Bennett said that he was the owner of the truck and had purchased it from a friend just a few days ago. The truck was full of items that appeared suspicious, such as a laundry basket full of assorted ammunition. When asked, Bennett said that some of the items belonged to him but some were not his. He was unable to name who the items belonged to.

Bennett said he would contact the previous owner of the truck so law enforcement could speak to him, but left the scene and did not return.

He was located a few hours later walking down the road, apparently under the influence of a controlled substance, Bennett was then placed under arrest for violating his probation, which prohibits use of controlled substances.

A warrant was then obtained to search Bennett’s vehicle. In the front cab, a black case containing a loaded firearm was found, and identified as a firearm stolen from Todd County. Bennett’s criminal history shows two previous felony convictions for controlled substance crime in Todd County, prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

In a separate incident, Bennett allegedly did not return to jail after being unsuccessfully discharged from treatment.

On April 28, 2016, a judge signed a release stating Bennett would be released to a treatment facility in Fargo, N.D. According to the criminal complaint, Bennett had been told if he left treatment without successfully completing it, he had eight hours to return to the Morrison County Jail.

On July 1, Morrison County Community Corrections informed the court that Bennett had been unsuccessfully discharged from the treatment facility.

Bennett’s agent said he had called her and allegedly confirmed he was unsuccessfully discharged. He did not however, return to the Morrison County Jail. A warrant was issued for Bennett’s arrest.

On Aug. 24, Bennett was taken into custody in Todd County.

According to court documents, Bennett pleaded guilty to the receiving stolen property charge as part of a plea agreement where the other two charges were dismissed.

Bennett was sentenced to two years in prison and was fined $135.