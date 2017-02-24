Morrison County Arrest Warrants- 02/26/17

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that arrest warrants were issued for the following people. Those with information as to the whereabouts of anyone on the list, are asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 632-9233 or toll-free at 1 (866) 401-1111, ext. 180. The warrants were issued Feb. 7 – 21.

• Vincent James Beaulieu, Onamia.

• Jacob Nathanial Blom, Lonsdale.

• Jennifer Ann Bollig, Little Falls.

• Jesse Alvin Born, Browerville.

• Stephen Lee Brownie, Randall.

• Jason Michael Dickmann, Little Falls.

• Daniel John Goranson, Bismark, N.D.

• Emily Nicole Hedstrom, Little Falls.

• John Anthony Held, Little Falls.

• Monica Kathleen Humphrey, Brainerd.

• Adam Anthony Johannes, Little Falls.

• Kevin Arthur Koering, Brainerd.

• Erasto Roque Lopez, Rice.

• Jerry Kelvin Vanscoik, Little Falls.