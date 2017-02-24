Pair charged with felony burglary of metals

James Edward Maldonardo II, 29, Bowlus and Amanda Lyn Rockenbach, 28, Sauk Rapids, have been charged with felony third degree burglary.

On Feb. 10, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on 450th Street near Bowlus.

According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner said he discovered Maldonardo had gained access to his shed and was taking things from it after the homeowner saw a car parked at his home.

Maldonardo allegedly stole a tub containing copper and steel with Rockenbach assisting him.

After Maldonardo spoke with the homeowner, the two allegedly drove off.

According to the criminal complaint, the two tried to sell the metal in St. Cloud before being arrested by the St. Cloud Police Department.

Maldonardo allegedly refused to cooperate with police and was tased.

Both suspects were taken to the Morrison County Jail, where Maldonardo allegedly said the victim was a hoarder so he takes metal from him.

If convicted, both Maldonardo and Rockenbach face up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.