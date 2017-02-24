Red Lake woman convicted of felony drug possession

Angeena Kay Renee English, 28, Red Lake was convicted Feb. 8, in Morrison County District Court, Feb. 8 of felony fifth-degree drug possession.

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 2016, law enforcement on routine patrol observed a vehicle traveling at an unusually slow rate of speed. The driver appeared to slow even further as the vehicle passed the officer and a female passenger appeared to not be wearing a seat belt.

The officer ran the license plate of the vehicle and found that the registered owner had an active order for protection prohibiting contact with a female party. The officer instigated a traffic stop, noting that the female passenger appeared to make furtive movements as the suspect vehicle came to a stop, stowing her purse in the back of the vehicle.

The driver stated the vehicle was his and that the order for protection was not for this female passenger.

The female passenger, identified as English, appeared to have constricted pupils and slow speech indicative of narcotic use.

While searching for identification, English opened her purse and the officer observed in plain sight in the purse a small bottle of clear liquid with no label, as well as used cotton swabs.

The officer asked English about the items, at which point she closed the purse and attempted to set it down.

The officer then took the purse so the suspicious items could not be removed or destroyed.

A search of English’s purse found three hypodermic needles, one of which tested positive for heroin, and two pipes of the type used to smoke crack cocaine.

English was sentenced to five years of supervised probation, 156 days in jail and was credited for 156 days served, and was fined $135.