Sentenced in Morrison County District Court – 02/26/17

The following people, charged with a gross misdemeanor or misdemeanor level crime in Morrison County District Court, have recently been sentenced:
Misdemeanors
- Anthony Larell Davis, 28, Little Falls (offense 12/14/16): Theft, fined $144.99, sentenced to 10 days in jail and probation to the court for one year.
- Donald Curtiss Kretsch, 58, Little Falls (offense 6/25/16): Theft, fined $135, sentenced to 90 days in jail stayed for one year, unsupervised probation to the court for one year and 40 hours of community service.
- Mandy Marie Okerman, 29, Royalton (offense 11/25/16): Theft, fined $185, sentenced to five days in jail and probation to the court for one year.