There’s nothing ‘off the record’ in a public meeting

Occasionally a government body — city council, county, township or school board — discusses items during public meetings that members would rather the public not hear.

Sometimes one of them will even ask a reporter present not to report on the subject, as if it is “off the record.”

The very idea that a topic discussed at a public meeting is “off the record” defies logic. If it’s discussed at a meeting open to the public, it’s information that anyone should be able to, and in fact has a right to, hear.

Of course, not many people show up at these meetings, unless there is a specific topic of interest. In many cases, it’s the governing body and a reporter in the room only.

Why do reporters cover meetings? Some of them are pretty uneventful; some downright boring.

It is because at these meetings important topics are discussed and decisions are made that affect the taxpayers and residents of the communities these elected officials represent.

To discuss something at one of these meetings and pointedly ask a member of the press not to write about it is absurd.

If public officials or employees do not want what they discuss to be reported, then they should not discuss these subjects at public meetings, where everyone is welcome and certainly encouraged to attend.

Seriously, there is nothing that would make the ears of a person perk up more than to tell them: “Do not talk about this.” “Do not report on this.”

Those comments beg the question, “What is that government entity trying to hide?” If that question is asked, a certain amount of trust is lost.

There may be sensitive subjects discussed, some with personal information. In these cases, names should not be mentioned to avoid the identity of those involved, if it’s a privacy issue.

Other than when privacy issues are involved, or a discussion topic that legally allows a government body to close a meeting to the public, there is no reason to ever ask that a topic discussed at an open meeting not be reported on.

That is the point of open government meetings, after all — to let the citizenry know what their elected officials are doing with the trust bestowed on them and how they are using residents’ hard-earned tax dollars.